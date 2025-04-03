Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series S Line Invited to Cannes International Series Festival

Story centers on incident where mysterious red lines appear connecting those who have had sexual relationship

Image via Sidus Pictures' X/Twitter account © Sidus Pictures

The webtoon-based live-action mystery series S Line has been officially invited to the competition section at the Cannes International Series Festival, becoming the only Korean content selected in the category this year.

According to the festival's announcement on Tuesday, S Line is one of eight series chosen for the competition section.

The series is based on the webtoon of the same name by kkomabi, known internationally as the original author of Netflix series A Killer Paradox. The story unfolds as mysterious red lines begin to appear above people's heads—connecting those who have had a sexual relationship, regardless of time or place.

The series stars Soo-hyuk Lee, Da-hee Lee, and Arin of OH MY GIRL .

The Cannes International Series Festival is a prestigious global event dedicated to recognizing excellence and originality in television series. This year's festival will take place from April 24 to 29 in Cannes, France.

A streaming platform for the series has not yet been decided. An English version of the webtoon is not available.

Sources: Cannes Series, Pusan Ilbo