Cells at Work! Lady Manga Gets Print Release in English

Cells at Work! Lady

announced on its Instagram account on Wednesday that it will release writer, artist, and original creator'smanga in print starting this spring.

The company describes the manga:

Life as a lady can be tough, but life IN a lady is that much tougher. From periods to pregnancies, it can be an emotional ride…especially when you're the size of a cell. Thankfully, Macrophage, Killer T, Helper T, and White Blood Cell are joined by a host of hard-working allies equipped to deal with the daily struggles of lady life in this female-focused spin-off of Cells at Work!

Otokawa and Harada launched the Cells at Work! Lady ( Hataraku Saibō Lady ) spinoff manga in Morning two in January 2020, and ended it in September 2022.

Kodansha began digitally releasing the manga in English in September 2023.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the main Cells at Work! manga in English, and is also releasing the following spinoff manga and books: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , Cells at Work: Platelets! , Cells at Work! Cat , and Cells at Work! Picture Books .

Kodansha is printing the manga as part of Kodansha Print Club, a publishing program focusing on releasing print versions of previously digital-only titles. The Kodansha Print Club launched in December 2024.

