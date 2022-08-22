Cells at Work Lady Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The October issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Monday that Akari Otokawa and Shigemitsu Harada 's Hataraku Saibō Lady (Cells at Work! Lady) spinoff manga will end with its next chapter.

The manga is a spinoff of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga, and focuses on adult women's physiology, such as menstruation, pregnancy, and childbirth.

Otokawa and Harada launched the manga in Morning two in January 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on May 23. Otokawa draws the art, and Harada writes the manga. Harada also writes the separate Cells at Work! spinoff manga Cells at Work! Code Black .

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .