Utawaremono Lost Frag Game Ends Service in April

Image via Utawaremono Lost Frag's official website © AQUAPLUS Developed by TOSE CO., LTD.

The official X (formerly) account forsmartphone role-playing game announced on Tuesday that the game will end service on April 23 at 2:00 p.m. JST.

The sale of premium currency for the game ended on Wednesday. Remaining currency will be refundable from April 23-July 13.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in November 2019 as the franchise's first smartphone game.

The game centers on the new protagonist Akuta and the heroine Minagi, and it features an original story. Characters from previous games in the series also return.

Utawarerumono: Shiro e no Michishirube (Utawarerumono: The Guidepost to White), the new entry in the Utawarerumono visual novel series, will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on May 28.

AQUAPLUS executive producer Naoya Shimokawa confirmed in an interview with Famitsu that the upcoming game is the "final work" in the Utawarerumono project, since it completes the story that scenario writer Munemitsu Suga wanted to tell.

Utawarerumono: Shiro e no Michishirube was initially slated for a Fall 2025 release date, but is now delayed to 2026.