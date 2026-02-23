The Duke's Son Claims He Won't Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration Manga Gets TV Anime

A website opened on Tuesday to announce a television anime for writer Kei Misawa and artist Natsu Mizuno's The Duke's Son Claims He Won't Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration ( "Kimi o Koi Suru Ki wa Nai" to Itta Jiki Kōshaku-sama ga Nazeka Dekiai Shitekimasu) manga. The anime will premiere in July on TV Asahi and BS Asahi .

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Mizuno drew an illustration celebrating the announcement.

Yui Ishikawa stars as Elsa Yukarainen, and Sōma Saitō voices Julius Roias.

Hitoyuki Matsui ( Dokkoida?! , Puppet Master Sakon ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and Glass with Kaoru Suzuki credited for planning technical direction. Tomoko Konparu ( Blue Spring Ride , Dance with Devils ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yūko Yahiro ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai , Attack on Titan: Junior High ) is designing the characters. MICHIRU ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Given) is composing the music. Saber Links is working on sound production.

Flex Comix describes the manga's story:

Elsa, the daughter of a fallen aristocrat, receives news.

It was a marriage proposal from Julius, a very elite nobleman.

Elsa is wondering,” Why would such a distinguished man marry me"?

But after the wedding, Julius, who had been kind and gentle up to that point, changed completely!



In a cold voice, he tells her, ”I have no intention of loving you.”

Misawa and Mizuno debuted the series on the BookLive digital bookstore in February 2021. Flex Comix shipped the fourth compiled book volume on October 15 and will ship the fifth one on March 13. Flex Comix also offers the manga in English on various digital platforms.