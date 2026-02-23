Classroom of the Elite Season 4's 2nd Video Reveals Song Artists, 90-Minute April 1 Debut

Kadokawa revealed the second full promotional video, theme song artists, and April 1 premiere for the Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e 4th Season 2-nen Sei Hen 1 Gakki ) anime on Monday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "MONSTER" by Eir Aoi , and the ending theme song "Liar Veil" by ZAQ .

The anime will debut on April 1 with a 90-minute special airing of episodes one to four on AT-X at 8:30 p.m. JST, on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m. JST, on BS NTV , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV at 24:00 JST, and on TV Aichi at 25:30 JST (effectively, April 2 at 12 midnight and 1:30 a.m., respectively). From episode 5 onwards, the anime will air every Wednesday on AT-X at 9:30 p.m. JST, on BS NTV at 24:30 JST (effectively, Thursday at 12:30 a.m.), and on the same timeslot on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and TV Aichi .

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Syougo Kinugasa,PUBLISHED BY KADOKAWA CORPORATION/YOUZITSU4 PARTNERS

The new series is the fourth season of the overall anime, and will cover the first semester of the characters' year 2.

The cast from the previous seasons reprise their roles, including:

The new cast for first year students includes:

Noriyuki Nomata ( Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo ) is directing the season at Larche, and Yasushi Shigenobu ( Classroom of the Elite , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) is overseeing the series scripts. Shigenobu is also writing the scripts with Kyōko Katsuya ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Classroom of the Elite ). Maki Kōno ( The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior ) is designing the characters. Satoki Iida ( Classroom of the Elite , Amagami SS ) is the sound director. Masaru Yokoyama ( Classroom of the Elite , Freezing) and Kana Hashiguchi ( Classroom of the Elite , Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games ) are composing the music at Lantis .

Other staff members include:

The first season premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The second and third seasons adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc. The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Classroom of the Elite II .

The third season premiered in January 2024 and aired for 13 episodes, concluding the first-year arc. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release

