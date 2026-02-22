Petals of Reincarnation TV Anime Casts Jun Fukuyama

The staff for the television anime of Mikihisa Konishi 's Petals of Reincarnation ( Reincarnation no Kaben ) manga announced on Sunday that Jun Fukuyama will join the cast as E. Schrödinger, a gentleman who looks like a cat. (February 22 or 2/22 is unofficially Cat Day in Japan, since "2" can be read as a wordplay on nyan, the Japanese word for "meow.")

Image via petals-of-reincarnation-anime.com © 小西幹久／マッグガーデン・「リィンカーネーションの花弁」製作委員会

The manga's story centers on Tōya Senji, a high school boy who, despite excelling academically, sees himself as average due to constantly comparing himself to his overachieving older brother. He desires to excel in something and become special. He encounters a long-absent classmate named Haito Luo Buffett, whom he deems as someone exceptionally talented. He learns from her that she used a "branch of reincarnation" to claim talent from her "past life," where she was the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi, effectively becoming a "Returner," a person reincarnated with their past life talent. Tōya also learns from Haito that there are other Returners, who have more ambitious plans with their talents.

Shōya Chiba as Tōya Senji

as Tōya Senji Wakana Maruoka as Haito Luo Buffett

as Haito Luo Buffett Ayane Sakura as John V Neumann

Shun Kudō ( Grendizer U ) is directing the anime at Benten Film (formerly Gaina ). Atsuo Ishino ( The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor ) is in charge of the series scripts. Haruna Katō is designing the characters with supervision by Sayaka Ono ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- ). Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. Kōsuke Murayama ( Grisaia: Phantom Trigger ) is the assistant director, and Kentarō Azuma is the action director. Yukio Nagasaki ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is the sound director.

Singer-songwriter eill performs the opening theme song "Glitch*," and Sizuk performs the ending theme song "ZERO."

HIDIVE is co-producing the anime.

The TV anime will premiere in April on Tokyo MX , BTV , and other networks. Mag Garden announced the anime adaptation in August 2024 as part of the series' 10th anniversary celebration.

Konishi launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Comic Blade magazine in May 2014, but transferred it to the magazine's online website in September 2014 due to the magazine ceasing publication. Mag Garden shipped the 22nd compiled book volume on August 8.