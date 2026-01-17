Petals of Reincarnation TV Anime Reveals April Debut, More Cast, Theme Song Artists in Promo Video

Pony Canyon and HIDIVE announced on Saturday the television anime adaptation of Mikihisa Konishi 's Petals of Reincarnation ( Reincarnation no Kaben ) manga will debut in April. The companies also revealed a new promotional video, key visual, five new cast members, more staff members, and the theme song artists.

English subtitled version



Image courtesy of HIDIVE and Pony Canyon © Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

eill performs the opening theme song "Glitch*," and Sizuk performs the ending theme song "ZERO." The above video previews the opening theme.

The new cast members include:

Haruka Shiraishi as A. Einstein, one of the founding members of the Forest of the Greats who is mainly in charge of combat and transport operations. She is considered one of the "big two" at the Forest of Greats alongside Newton. She has a severe dislike for men.

Image courtesy of HIDIVE and Pony Canyon © Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

Kaito Ishikawa as I. Newton, a founding member of the Forest of the Greats who boasts a battle-hardened talent and cool judgement. He yells out different varieties of apples when punched.

Image courtesy of HIDIVE and Pony Canyon © Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

Reina Ueda as F. Nightingale, a lady of grace whose eyes are hidden behind bangs. She is responsibile for the medical treatment of all the members of the Forest of the Greats.

Image courtesy of HIDIVE and Pony Canyon © Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

Marina Inoue as Jubei Mitsuyoshi Yagyu, a member of the Forest of the Greats who fights with her trusted katana and who has an eyepatch on her left eye.

Image courtesy of HIDIVE and Pony Canyon © Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

Shūgo Nakamura as Hiroshi Funasaka, a seemingly emotionless man of fiew words. He is a combat operative of the Forest of the Greats.

Image courtesy of HIDIVE and Pony Canyon © Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

Newly announced staff members include:

Image via Petals of Reincarnation anime's website © 小西幹久／マッグガーデン・「リィンカーネーションの花弁」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Shōya Chiba as Tōya Senji

as Tōya Senji Wakana Maruoka as Haito Luo Buffett

as Haito Luo Buffett Ayane Sakura as John V Neumann

Shun Kudō ( Grendizer U ) is directing the anime at Benten Film (formerly Gaina ). Atsuo Ishino ( The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor ) is in charge of series composition. Haruna Katō is designing the characters with supervision by Sayaka Ono ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- ). Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. Kōsuke Murayama ( Grisaia: Phantom Trigger ) is the assistant director, and Kentarō Azuma is the action director. Yukio Nagasaki ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is the sound director.

HIDIVE is co-producing the anime.

The manga's story centers on Tōya Senji, a high school boy who, despite excelling academically, sees himself as average due to constantly comparing himself to his overachieving older brother. He desires to excel in something and become special. He encounters a long-absent classmate named Haito Luo Buffett, whom he deems as someone exceptionally talented. He learns from her that she used a "branch of reincarnation" to claim talent from her "past life," where she was the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi, effectively becoming a "Returner," a person reincarnated with their past life talent. Tōya also learns from Haito that there are other Returners, who have more ambitious plans with their talents.

Mag Garden announced the anime adaptation in August 2024 as part of the series' 10th anniversary celebration.

Konishi launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Comic Blade magazine in May 2014, but transferred it to the magazine's online website in September 2014 due to the magazine ceasing publication. Mag Garden shipped the 22nd compiled book volume on August 8.

Source: Press release