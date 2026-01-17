News
Petals of Reincarnation TV Anime Reveals April Debut, More Cast, Theme Song Artists in Promo Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pony Canyon and HIDIVE announced on Saturday the television anime adaptation of Mikihisa Konishi's Petals of Reincarnation (Reincarnation no Kaben) manga will debut in April. The companies also revealed a new promotional video, key visual, five new cast members, more staff members, and the theme song artists.
English subtitled version
eill performs the opening theme song "Glitch*," and Sizuk performs the ending theme song "ZERO." The above video previews the opening theme.
The new cast members include:
Newly announced staff members include:
- Action Animators: Takashi Hashimoto, Tōru Yoshida, Hiroyuki Taiga
- Mechanical Design: Wataru Inata
- Background Art Design/ Director: Kenta Masuda
- Art Director / Art Setting: Kenta Masuda
- Color Design: Tomoe Yoshimura
- Director of Photography: Hiroyuki Chiba
- Editing: Daisuke Hiraki
The anime stars:
- Shōya Chiba as Tōya Senji
- Wakana Maruoka as Haito Luo Buffett
- Ayane Sakura as John V Neumann
Shun Kudō (Grendizer U) is directing the anime at Benten Film (formerly Gaina). Atsuo Ishino (The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor) is in charge of series composition. Haruna Katō is designing the characters with supervision by Sayaka Ono (BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-). Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan The Final Season) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. Kōsuke Murayama (Grisaia: Phantom Trigger) is the assistant director, and Kentarō Azuma is the action director. Yukio Nagasaki (Love Live! Sunshine!!) is the sound director.
HIDIVE is co-producing the anime.
The manga's story centers on Tōya Senji, a high school boy who, despite excelling academically, sees himself as average due to constantly comparing himself to his overachieving older brother. He desires to excel in something and become special. He encounters a long-absent classmate named Haito Luo Buffett, whom he deems as someone exceptionally talented. He learns from her that she used a "branch of reincarnation" to claim talent from her "past life," where she was the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi, effectively becoming a "Returner," a person reincarnated with their past life talent. Tōya also learns from Haito that there are other Returners, who have more ambitious plans with their talents.
Mag Garden announced the anime adaptation in August 2024 as part of the series' 10th anniversary celebration.
Konishi launched the manga in Mag Garden's Comic Blade magazine in May 2014, but transferred it to the magazine's online website in September 2014 due to the magazine ceasing publication. Mag Garden shipped the 22nd compiled book volume on August 8.
Source: Press release