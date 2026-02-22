MediaOCD Announces New Licenses, New Titles Added to Discotek Deep Dives Project

MediaOCD and AnimEigo announced on Thursday three new licenses: Master of Martial Hearts , Sketchbook ~full color'S~ , and Red Sorghum . All three works will ship on Blu-ray Disc for for the first time in 2026.

Red Sorghum is a 1988 Chinese live-action film that served as the directorial debut of Zhang Yimou ( Hero, House of Flying Daggers ). The film was recently restored in China.

Image via Shochiku ©プラトニックハート事務局 ©「絶対衝激～PLATONIC HEART～」製作委員会

Master of Martial Hearts

OVA

The) five-episodeseries debuted in 2008.previously released theon DVD in 2010 and 2011.

Funimation had described the anime as follows:

Aya Iseshima's carefree existence takes a bone-crushingly violent turn when she wanders into the midst of a sadistic, girl-on-girl martial arts tournament. Her freshly pressed school uniform doesn't stand a chance of surviving this pugilistic peep show, but Aya's out to prove that she can take a pounding just as well as the other knock-outs in this clandestine competition. If she manages to survive a series of fabric-shredding fights with titillating teachers, sultry stewardesses, and mesmerizing maidens of the moe variety, Aya's every wish will be granted by a mysterious jewel known as the Platonic Heart. But if she goes down for the count, she'll join the growing ranks of brutally bruised yet resiliently buxom beauties that are never heard from again!

Image via Shochiku ©2007 小箱とたん／マックガーデン・full color's

Sketchbook ~full color'S~

The 13-episodetelevision anime series debuted in October 2007, and previously streamed on released the anime on DVD in 2015.

The anime adapts Totan Kobako 's four-panel Sketchbook manga about a high school art club. Sora Kajiwara ( Kana Hanazawa ) is a shy but artistically talented girl who joins the club and meets many colorful and eccentric people.

Director Yoshimasa Hiraike ( Kaleido Star , Solty Rei , Working!! ) oversaw the animators at Hal Film Maker , and Mari Okada ( anohana , Toradora! , Anthem of the Heart ) supervised the scripts.



Image via Discotek Media's Twitch account © Discotek Media

MediaOCD

Discotek

MediaOCD

Discotek

also announced the new round of titles it is adding to its store as part of theDeep Dives initiative announced last month it has started to carry distributor's entire back catalog (that the company specifies "to the extent that it's available") through the initiative. The company will add 20-30titles monthly to its store for pre-order, prioritizing titles "that are getting hard to find."

The titles the company has added for pre-order in February include:

Sources: Press release