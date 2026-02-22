News
MediaOCD Announces New Licenses, New Titles Added to Discotek Deep Dives Project
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
MediaOCD and AnimEigo announced on Thursday three new licenses: Master of Martial Hearts, Sketchbook ~full color'S~, and Red Sorghum. All three works will ship on Blu-ray Disc for for the first time in 2026.
Red Sorghum is a 1988 Chinese live-action film that served as the directorial debut of Zhang Yimou (Hero, House of Flying Daggers). The film was recently restored in China.The Master of Martial Hearts (Zettai Shōgeki - Platonic Heart) five-episode OVA series debuted in 2008. Funimation previously released the OVA on DVD in 2010 and 2011.
Funimation had described the anime as follows:
Aya Iseshima's carefree existence takes a bone-crushingly violent turn when she wanders into the midst of a sadistic, girl-on-girl martial arts tournament. Her freshly pressed school uniform doesn't stand a chance of surviving this pugilistic peep show, but Aya's out to prove that she can take a pounding just as well as the other knock-outs in this clandestine competition.
If she manages to survive a series of fabric-shredding fights with titillating teachers, sultry stewardesses, and mesmerizing maidens of the moe variety, Aya's every wish will be granted by a mysterious jewel known as the Platonic Heart. But if she goes down for the count, she'll join the growing ranks of brutally bruised yet resiliently buxom beauties that are never heard from again!
The 13-episode Sketchbook ~full color'S~ television anime series debuted in October 2007, and previously streamed on Crunchyroll. Nozomi Entertainment released the anime on DVD in 2015.
The anime adapts Totan Kobako's four-panel Sketchbook manga about a high school art club. Sora Kajiwara (Kana Hanazawa) is a shy but artistically talented girl who joins the club and meets many colorful and eccentric people.
Director Yoshimasa Hiraike (Kaleido Star, Solty Rei, Working!!) oversaw the animators at Hal Film Maker, and Mari Okada (anohana, Toradora!, Anthem of the Heart) supervised the scripts.
MediaOCD also announced the new round of titles it is adding to its store as part of the Discotek Deep Dives initiative. MediaOCD announced last month it has started to carry distributor Discotek Media's entire back catalog (that the company specifies "to the extent that it's available") through the initiative. The company will add 20-30 Discotek titles monthly to its store for pre-order, prioritizing titles "that are getting hard to find."
The titles the company has added for pre-order in February include:
- Aim for the Ace!: The Movie
- Aim for the Ace!: Another Match
- Aim for the Ace!: TV Series
- Cyber City Oedo 808
- All-Purpose Cultural Cat Girl Nuku Nuku
- Cromartie High School
- Crying Freeman
- Dear Brother
- Giant Robo OAV Series
- Jeans Blues No Future
- Lovely Complex
- Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine
- Lupin the Third: Mystery of Mamo
- Space Sheriff Gavan
- Space Sheriff Sharivan
- Suicide Club
- Wind Named Amnesia
- Urusei Yatsura TV Series Collection 1
- Urusei Yatsura TV Series Collection 2
- Urusei Yatsura TV Series Collection 3
- Urusei Yatsura TV Series Collection 4
Sources: Press release