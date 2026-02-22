Warau Nemesis: Anata Dake no Fukushū Manga Ends on March 3

Image via Amazon ©Oginuma X, Akihiro Kumeta, Futabasha

This year's fifth issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine revealed on Tuesday that writer Oginuma X and artist Akihiro Kumeta 's Warau Nemesis: Anata Dake no Fukushū ( Smiling Nemesis: Revenge Only You Can Take ) manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on March 3.

The manga centers on a mysterious man named Yamino, who helps people in carrying out a "revenge of your own."

The manga launched in Manga Action with the temporary title Fukushū wa Jibun de Shimashō (Let's Do the Revenge Ourselves) in November 2024. Futabasha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2025. The manga's fourth and final volume will ship on March 26.

Oginuma X wrote the first mystery novel for the Kinnikuman series titled Kinnikuman Yojigen Sappō Satsujin Jiken ( Kinnikuman 4D Killer Murder Case) in 2023, and the second novel titled Kinnikuman Akuma Chōjin Atami Ryokō Satsujin Jiken ( Kinnikuman Devil Superhuman Atami Trip Murder Case), which shipped in Japan in 2024.

Kōji Shinasaka and Kumeta launched their Monkey Peak manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in September 2016, and ended it in August 2019. Shinsaka wrote the manga while Kumeta drew the art.

Antarctic Press launched a Kickstarter campaign in May 2024 to release a hardcover version of the manga's first compiled book volume in English. The campaign successfully met its US$1,000 goal within the first day. The campaign ended in June 2024 and gathered a total of US$6,634 from 160 backers. Antarctic Press also held Kickstarter campaigns for releases of volumes 2-4 of the manga.

Shinsaka and Kumeta launched the Monkey Peak -The Rock- manga in November 2019, and ended it in September 2021. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in January 2022.

The manga inspired an anime that debuted in the Anime Beans app in October 2018.