2nd That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Film Streams 'Azure Sea' Action Promo Video

Bandai Namco Filmworks started streaming the "Azure Sea" action promotional video of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea ( Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen ), the second anime film in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) franchise , on Friday.

The film will open in Japan on February 27. Crunchyroll has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights to the film. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll will screen the film in theaters with dates to be announced.

The film's original plot is set after the celebration of the foundation of the Tempest Federation, with Elmesia, the ruler of the elf nation of Sarion, inviting Rimuru and other senior Tempest officials to vacation at a resort island in Sarion. Rimuru and the others enjoy their short vacation, but with the appearance of a mysterious girl named Yura as well as a looming darkness, it seems Rimuru must confront a new threat.

The film will have returning cast members from the television anime.

New cast members for the film include Saori Ōnishi as Yura, Koichi Domoto as Zodon, and Kōji Yusa as Djeese. Hinatazaka46 members Nao Kosaka and Kaho Fujishima will voice shrine maidens Mio and Yori respectively, both original characters for the film.

8-Bit is producing the film's animation.

TRUE performs the theme song "Utopia." Cast member Saori Ōnishi (Yura) sings the insert song "Sōkoku" (Blue Moment) and the six-member unit ARCANA PROJECT sings another insert song "Renainō" (Talent for Romance). STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION and ASH DA HERO member ASH are collaborating on the insert song "Harmonics."

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime television anime will also get a fourth season, which will premiere this April. It will air for a total run of five cours (quarters of a year), with the first two cours airing continuously. 8-Bit is returning once again to animate the fourth season, and Miho Okasaki returns to voice protagonist Rimuru Tempest.

The anime's third season premiered in April 2024. The anime's 48.5 episode aired a week earlier than the season's premiere in March. The show aired for two continuous cours for a half-year run. The season ended with its 24th episode (the overall 72nd episode of the anime) in September 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and is also streaming an English dub.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus anime debuted in Japan in November 2023 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.