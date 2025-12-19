That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime's 4th Season Premieres in April, to Run for More Than a Year

4th season runs for 2 consecutive seasons beginning in April, with later parts to air on as-yet unannounced dates

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Friday that the fourth season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime will premiere in April 2026, and will air for a total run of five cours (quarters of a year), with the first two cours airing continuously. Bandai Namco Filmworks unveiled a video showing "special footage" of the fourth season.

is returning once again to animate the fourth season, andreturns to voice protagonist Rimuru Tempest.

Fuse serialized the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print with illustration by Mitz Vah in 2014. The novel series ended with its 23rd and final volume on November 29. A spinoff side story volume titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Toaru Kyūka no Sugoshi-kata ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : How to Spend a Certain Vacation) shipped alongside the final volume. The novels will get a side-story series, with the first part slated for release in 2026.

Yen Press releases the novel series in English.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream anime debuted in Japan in November 2023 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.

The anime's third season premiered in April 2024. The show aired for two continuous cours for a half-year run.

The second anime film Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Blue Sea Arc) will open in Japan on February 27, 2026. Crunchyroll has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights to the film. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll will screen the film in theaters with dates to be announced.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.