O Maidens in Your Savage Season's Nao Emoto Launches New Manga

Eiyū Shōjo to Norawareta Shirogane Hime

Alto

Nao Emoto

Image via Ultra Jump website © Shueisha

The January 2026 issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that writerand artistwill launch a new manga titled(The Hero Girl and the Cursed Silver Princess) in the magazine's next issue on January 19. The manga (leftmost part in preview image below) will have a color opening page.will write the story, andwill draw the art.

Emoto launched the manga adaptation of author NisiOisin 's Shin Honkaku Mahō Shōjo Risuka (The New Orthodox Magical Girl Risuka) novels in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2021, and ended it in December 2024. Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in April 2024.

Emoto previously drew the O Maidens in Your Savage Season ( Araburu Kisetsu no Otome-domo yo ) manga alongside author, anime writer, and later anime director Mari Okada . The manga launched in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2016, and ended in September 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2019.

Emoto drew the manga adaptation of the Josee, The Tiger and the Fish anime film (which opened in Japan in December 2020), for which she is also the character designer. Yen Press licensed the manga.

Emoto serialized her Forget Me Not romance manga, inspired by Mag Hsu 's original Taiwanese novel Mǎzimen , from 2013 to 2016. Kodansha USA Publishing also publishes Forget Me Not in English.

Alto is the author of The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest light novel series.