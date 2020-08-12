BONES' 'Josee, the Tiger and the Fish' Anime Film Reveals Cast, Theme Song, Trailer, December 25 Premiere

Anime of's romance short story was delayed from summer opening due to COVID-19

The official website for the anime film of Seiko Tanabe 's short story Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) announced on Wednesday that the film will premiere on December 25, delayed from its scheduled summer opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The website also revealed the film's main cast and theme song. The website began streaming a trailer that previews the theme song "Ao no Waltz" (Blue Waltz) by Eve.

The newly announced cast includes (Note: character name romanizations are not confirmed.):

Taishi Nakagawa as Tsuneo Suzukawa, a fourth year student at a university in Osaka

Kaya Kiyohara as Josee, a young girl who lives with her grandmother and calls herself "Josee" after her favorite book

Yume Miyamoto as Mai Ninomiya, Tsuneo's underclassman at the same diving shop where he works part-time

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Hayato Matsūra, Tsuneo's friend who shares the same part-time job and age as him

Lynn as Kana Kishimoto, the librarian at the library that Tsuneo and Josee visit together

The cast also includes Chiemi Matsutera as Chizu Yamamura, Josee's grandmother.

The story centers on the relationship between Tsuneo and Josee. Tsuneo is a university student, and Josee is a young girl who has rarely gone out of the house by herself due to her being unable to walk. The two meet when Tsuneo finds Josee's grandmother taking her out for a morning walk.

Kotaro Tamura ( Noragami , Noragami Aragoto ) is directing the anime. Nao Emoto ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season ) drew the original characters designs, and Haruko Iizuka ( Tamayura , Children of the Whales , Endro~! ) is designing those characters for animation, as well as serving as chief animation director. Sayaka Kuwamura ( Strobe Edge ) is writing the script. loundraw ( Tsuki ga Kirei , I want to eat your pancreas character design) is credited for concept design. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden , Schwarzes Marken ) is composing the music. Shochiku and Kadokawa will distribute the film.

Tanabe published the original story in the 1985 short story collection of the same name. The story inspired a live-action film in 2003.