Yen Press Licenses Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, Unnamed Memory, Heroine No More, Gahi-chan! Manga

Manga launch in August

Yen Press announced on Friday that it will release the following manga and novels for release in August 2022.

Title: Josee, The Tiger and the Fish omnibus manga

Creators: Seiko Tanabe (story), Nao Emoto (art)

Summary: Josee has been in a wheelchair since she was a child and has lived her life through pictures, books, and her imagination. One day, she meets Tsuneo, a college student, and while they clash at first, the two soon grow closer than expected. She takes this chance to venture outside with Tsuneo to experience a new world where surprises await.



Title: Unnamed Memory manga

Creators: Kuji Furumiya (story), Naoki Koshimizu (art)

Summary: Witches—the centuries-old mages that command power immense enough to bring catastrophe. Oscar, the crown prince of the powerful kingdom of Farsas, was cursed as a young boy to never sire an heir. Hoping to break the magic, he seeks out Tinasha, the strongest witch on the continent. To meet her, he climbs her tower, as she is said to grant the wish of any who successfully do so. Yet, when he arrives at the top…he requests that Tinasha become his bride!



Title: Heroine No More manga

Creator: Momoko Koda

Summary: Every girl dreams of starring in her own love story. Hatori also firmly believed that one day she would marry her childhood friend, Rita—but things are never that simple! The agony of a heartbroken young maiden is laid bare in this uproarious comedy!



Title: Gahi-chan! manga

Creator: Tirotata

Summary: When a starving manga artist suddenly finds a girl who looks like the spitting image of his own series' heroine on his front doorstep, it seems like a dream come true! But if only it was as simple as his drawings coming to life—this girl turns out to actually be a gahi, a yokai who can only appear human by transforming artwork into human skin and wearing it like a glove?! "Without your art…my body will become all weird…"

So begins the new life of an artist with a cute girl (?) under his roof.



Source: Press release