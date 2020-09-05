'Josee, the Tiger and the Fish' Manga Adaptation Ends in October

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Da Vinci magazine revealed on Friday that Nao Emoto 's manga adaptation of the anime film of Seiko Tanabe 's short story Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) will end in the next issue on October 6.

The manga launched in the magazine in January. Emoto, the artist of the O Maidens in Your Savage Season manga, is the original character designer for the Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi film.

The story centers on the relationship between Tsuneo and Josee. Tsuneo is a university student, and Josee is a young girl who has rarely gone out of the house by herself due to her being unable to walk. The two meet when Tsuneo finds Josee's grandmother taking her out for a morning walk.

Tanabe published the original story in the 1985 short story collection of the same name. The story inspired a live-action film in 2003.

