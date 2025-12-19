I Want to End This Love Game TV Anime's Teaser Video Previews 2 Main Leads

The official website for the television anime of Yūki Dōmoto 's I Want to End This Love Game ( Aishiteru Game o Owarasetai ) manga revealed a teaser promotional video on Friday, which previews the two main cast members.

Image via I Want to End This Love Game anime's website ©堂本裕貴／小学館／「愛してるゲームを終わらせたい」製作委員会

The anime will debut in April 2026, and will staras Yukiya Asagi (left in image at right) andas Miku Sakura (right).

Azuma Tani ( Thermae Romae , Insufficient Direction , Waka Okami wa Shōgakusei! TV ) is directing the series at Felix Film . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend both seasons; Go, Go, Loser Ranger! both seasons) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yūki Fukuchi ( Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement , Plunderer ) is designing the characters, and Akito Matsuda ( Sound! Euphonium franchise, Non Non Biyori franchise) is composing the music.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story of the first volume:

After leaving behind his image as a quiet nerd, Yukiya's ready to break hearts and take names with the ultimate high school glow-up. Well, he's really just got one girl in his sights—his best friend, Miku! Using her favorite shojo manga as his weapon, he's prepared to pin her to the wall and gaze at her with the perfect smolder! Will his advances get her heart racing? Or will Yukiya end up making a fool of himself?

Dōmoto launched the manga on the Sunday Webry website in 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh volume on June 18. Viz Media released the sixth volume in English on May 13.

Seven Seas Entertainment has released Dōmoto's Necromance manga in English. Dōmoto also drew the manga adaptation of the Girlish Number project.