MF Ghost 3rd Season Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, January 1 Early Streaming Debut

The official website for the anime of Shuuichi Shigeno 's MF Ghost manga revealed on Friday the January 1 early streaming debut for the anime's third season in a new promotional video. The video previews the ending theme song.

The website also revealed a new cast member. Nanako Aizawa voices Emma Green, a 19-year-old driver from England.

The anime will stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan starting on January 1 at 11:30 p.m. JST. The anime will debut on TV on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on January 4 at 11:30 p.m., before airing later that evening on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The series will also debut on TV Aichi and Shizuoka Broadcasting System on January 6, YTV on January 8, and Animax on January 23.

Image via MF Ghost anime's website © しげの秀一・講談社／MFゴースト製作委員会

performs the opening theme song "Timeless Power feat., andperforms the ending theme song "Yokan no Tochū Prod.)"(En Route to a Hunch).

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

The first season premiered in October 2023 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. The anime also ran on Animax , TV Aichi , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , TV Setouchi , Tochigi TV , and YTV . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season debuted in October 2024 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The second season also ran on YTV , TV Aichi , and Animax , and streams on Lemino and Prime Video in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and is also streaming an English dub.

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned in February 2023. The manga went back on hiatus that April, then returned that June, and started its "final battle." The manga ended on February 17. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 6.