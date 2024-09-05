Kinnikuman Mystery Novel Writer Oginuma X, Monkey Peak Artist Akihiro Kumeta Launch New Manga in November

Mystery manga temporarily titled Fukushū wa Jibun de Shimashō to launch on November 19

This year's 18th issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine revealed on Tuesday that writer Oginuma X and artist Akihiro Kumeta will launch a new manga temporarily titled Fukushū wa Jibun de Shimashō (Let's Do the Revenge Ourselves), in the magazine's 23rd issue on November 19.

The new manga teases of a man named Yamino, who tempts people to get a "revenge of your own."

Image via Kickstarter © Kōji Shinasaka, Akihiro Kumeta, Antarctic Press

Kinnikuman Yojigen Sappō Satsujin Jiken

Kinnikuman Akuma Chōjin Atami Ryokō Satsujin Jiken

Oginuma X wrote the first mystery novel for theseries titled(Kinnikuman 4D Killer Murder Case) in 2023, and the second novel titled(Kinnikuman Devil Superhuman Atami Trip Murder Case), which released in Japan on July 4.

Kōji Shinasaka and Kumeta launched their Monkey Peak manga (image right) in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in September 2016, and ended it in August 2019. Shinsaka wrote the manga while Kumeta drew the art.

Antarctic Press launched a Kickstarter campaign on May 14 to release a hardcover version of the manga's first compiled book volume in English. The campaign successfully met its US$1,000 goal within the first day. The campaign ended on June 7 and gathered a total of US$6,634 from 160 backers.

Shinsaka and Kumeta launched the Monkey Peak -The Rock- manga in November 2019, and ended it in September 2021. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in January 2022.

The manga inspired an anime that debuted in the Anime Beans app in October 2018.

