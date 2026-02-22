News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End goes down to 2.9% rating

A re-airing of the final episode of the eighth season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, February 11 at 5:50 p.m., and earned a 5.2% rating.

An episode in a marathon re-airing of the first season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, February 9 at 6:25 p.m., and earned a 5.1% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 15 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.6
Detective Conan NTV February 14 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 15 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.1
Blue Miburo season 2 NTV February 14 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.3
Doraemon TV Asahi February 14 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.0
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 NTV February 13 (Fri) 23:25 30 min.
2.9
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi February 15 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 14 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 14 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 14 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

