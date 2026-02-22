Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 9-15

A re-airing of the final episode of the eighth season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, February 11 at 5:50 p.m., and earned a 5.2% rating.

An episode in a marathon re-airing of the first season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, February 9 at 6:25 p.m., and earned a 5.1% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)