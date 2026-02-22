News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 9-15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End goes down to 2.9% rating
A re-airing of the final episode of the eighth season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, February 11 at 5:50 p.m., and earned a 5.2% rating.
An episode in a marathon re-airing of the first season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, February 9 at 6:25 p.m., and earned a 5.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 15 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 14 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 15 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo season 2
|NTV
|February 14 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 14 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2
|NTV
|February 13 (Fri)
|23:25
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|February 15 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 14 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 14 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|February 14 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)