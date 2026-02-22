News
Damon and Baby Action Game Streams Behind-The-Scenes Video, Releases Demo for Steam
posted on by Anita Tai
Game will launch for PS4, PS5, Switch, PC via Steam on March 26
Arc System Works revealed a new making-of trailer detailing the creation process for its new action game Damon and Baby on Thursday. The company additionally revealed on Friday that a limited-time early Steam demo is available now through March 2. Arc System Works will reveal the release dates for the demo for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch at a later date.
The game will launch on March 26 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
Arc System Works describes the game's story:
In DAMON and BABY, players are introduced to the Demon Lord “Damon” – who embarks on a journey to break a curse, accompanied by a “mysterious child” entrusted to him through the final wish of his late best friend. While Damon expected to receive a soul as his reward, his friend passes away and ascends to Heaven before the deal is sealed. Now, due to a breach of contract, Damon has lost his demonic powers. To make matters worse, a curse has bound him to the child, making it impossible for them to be separated by more than a short distance. With no other choice, Damon sets off for the Celestial Realm with the baby in tow—only to find himself hunted by relentless demons determined to snatch the child away. Alongside a meddling angel, a bat-shifting mafioso, and a samurai trapped in the body of a goose, Damon embarks on a journey through strange twists of fate to break the curse once and for all.
Arc System Works first announced the game during its showcase livestream in June.
Source: E-mail correspondence