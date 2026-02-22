My Reason to Die Webtoon Confirmed for Live-Action Series

Chae-min Lee will star in series

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

The webtoon My Reason to Die is officially being adapted into a live-action series.

According to Korean entertainment media outlet YTN Star, actor Chae-min Lee, who starred in the webtoon-based live-action series Crushology 101, has been confirmed as the male lead, marking one of his biggest projects to date. He will star as Gyeol Cha, the mysterious central character in the romance-fantasy story.

Based on YUJU's hit webtoon, My Reason to Die tells a time-loop romance story centered on a high school athlete preparing for national taekwondo trials and an enigmatic boy whose appearance changes her fate.

The story on WEBTOON reads:

Ji-o's luck runs out when she gets injured before the tryouts for the national taekwondo team. In the middle of facing what seems to be the biggest crisis of her life, she meets Gyeol, a mysterious boy who changes her life forever. He's the definition of a bad boy with a good heart, and she finds herself unable to resist his charms. However, she might be playing with fire as he's someone who's involved with the wrong crowd. Is falling for Gyeol worth the risk?

Release timing and platform details have not yet been announced.

Fans can read the official English version of the original webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: YTN Star (Nae-ri Kang)