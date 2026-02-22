Touken Ranbu Franchise Gets 1st Ice Show in October

The Touken Ranbu franchise announced on Friday that the franchise will offer its first ever ice show titled Touken Ranbu - Ice Blade - at the Yoyogi National Stadium on October 3 and 4. The staff plans to offer more details in late March.

Image via Touken Ranbu - Ice Blade - official website ©NITRO PLUS･EXNOA LLC /『刀剣乱舞 - ICE BLADE -』製作委員会





The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a long-running stage musical series, a series of stage plays (separate from the stage musical versions), as well as various manga.

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji is the anime adaptation of the Touken Ranbu Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji stage play. The eight-episode anime premiered in April 2024. Touken Ranbu Kai -Dо̄den Chikashi Haberau Monora- , the prequel to the Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji anime, opened in a three-week limited engagement in Japan in August 2024. An anime of Sanrio 's Wanpaku! Touken Ranbu project was also announced in January 2024.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021. Johren shut down the game's English and Chinese versions in August 2023.

Source: Touken Ranbu - Ice Blade - official website via Nijimen