Touken Ranbu Stage Play Gets Anime

The May 15 Osaka performance of the Touken Ranbu Kiden Ikusa-Yu no Adabana stage play announced that the first non-musical Touken Ranbu stage play, 2016's Touken Ranbu Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji, is inspiring an anime adaptation. The play follows Fudō Yukimitsu, the (anthropomorphized) sword that real-life legendary leader Oda Nobunaga received from his attendant Mori Ranmaru.

The play's director and playwright Kenichi Suemitsu ( Welcome to the Ballroom ) returns to oversee and write the series scripts. While the announcement did not specify the anime's medium or format, it teased that its "broadcast window and other details" will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, the upcoming anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals (in addition to the separate series of stage plays), as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021.

KOEI Tecmo Games' Touken Ranbu Warriors game launched in Japan for PC and Switch on February 17, and will launch for Switch in North America on May 24.

Source: Comic Natalie