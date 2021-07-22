Touken Ranbu Game's Smartphone App Version Gets English Release

Pre-registrations for iOS/Android app already available

Game platform Johren announced on Wednesday that it will release the smartphone app version of Nitroplus and DMM Games' Touken Ranbu Online game in English under the title Touken Ranbu Online Pocket . Pre-registrations for the iOS and Android version of the app are already available, but Johren did not reveal a launch date for the app.

Johren released the original browser version of the game in English on April 27. Johren describes the game:

Revisionists seeking to change history have begun to attack the past. To prevent such threats, the Chronos Ministry has sent Saniwa to each age. Saniwa, with the power to arouse an objects' hearts and emotions, could bestow powers to fight and wield themselves. Thus, created as the Tsukumogami, Saniwa flies in the past with Touken Danshi to maintain the true history. The players become the Saniwa, and will materialize the Touken Danshi, the famous swords taken the forms of honorable warriors. Gather eight types of Touken -- Tanto, Wakizashi, Uchigatana, Tachi, Otachi, Naginata, Yari and Tsurugi. Create your own unique battalion and prevent the history revisionists from changing the past. Touken Ranbu Online is a collect-and-raise simulation game featuring Touken Danshi, the historical swords. Don't miss the conversations between Touken Danshi, too! Head into battle with Touken Danshi at your side!

The "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015. The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series and upcoming anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. A live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019, and a sequel film will open this year. The franchise has also inspired a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Sources: Email correspondence, Touken Ranbu Online English version's Twitter account