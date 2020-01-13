Live-Action Touken Ranbu Film Gets Sequel Slated for 2021

Another Touken Ranbu shop to open in Osaka

The official Twitter account for the live-action Touken Ranbu film revealed on Saturday that the film's staff is preparing a sequel tentatively slated for 2021. The talk event for the fifth anniversary of the Touken Ranbu Online game made the announcement earlier in the day.

In addition, an official Touken Ranbu Yorozuya shop will open in Osaka this fall, similar to the one already in Tokyo's Shibuya Parco complex.

The Touken Ranbu franchise 's first live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019. Saiji Yakumo (live-action Mars ) directed the film, with a script by Yasuko Kobayashi ( Attack on Titan , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Kakegurui ). The film ranked at #5 in its opening weekend.

DMM 's Tōken Ranbu Online "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in 2015. The franchise has inspired a series of stage plays and a series of stage musicals, the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, two Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff anime series, and the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru compilation anime film. A "new Hanamaru story" is in the works with a new project.

Source: Touken Ranbu live-action film's Twitter account via Nijimen