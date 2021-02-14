The " Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru Special Event: Hanamaru Haru Ichiban!" announced on Sunday that the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru anime will have a Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ film trilogy starting next year.

The trilogy will feature the new Touken Danshi character Yamanbagiri Chōgi, as voiced by Kengo Takanashi :

Nitroplus and DMM Games' original Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise already inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, the two Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff anime series, and a compilation anime film. A live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019, and a sequel film will open this year. The franchise has also inspired a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

The first Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru television season premiered in October 2016, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English broadcast dub .

The second Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru television anime season premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS11 in January 2018, before streaming on DMM .com. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the season as it aired.

Game platform Johren announced in January that it is releasing the original Touken Ranbu Online game in English.



Source: Mantan Web