Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji Anime Gets Prequel Anime in Japanese Theaters on August 16

Touken Ranbu Dо̄den -Chikashi Samuraira Umonora- screens for 3 weeks only

The official website for Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji , the anime adaptation of the Touken Ranbu Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji stage play, revealed on Tuesday that a prequel anime titled Touken Ranbu Dо̄den -Chikashi Samuraira Umonora- will screen in theaters in Japan for three weeks only, starting on August 16. The website unveiled a trailer and visual:

The prequel will have the same cast and staff as the Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji anime. The original story will focus on Heshikiri Hasebe.

The eighth and final episode of Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji aired on Tuesday.

The eight-episode anime premiered on April 2 on, and other channels at 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST).

The anime stars:

Kazuya Ichikawa ( Bakugan , Monster Strike the Animation ) directed the anime at Domerica . The play's director and playwright Kenichi Suemitsu ( Welcome to the Ballroom , Delico's Nursery ) returned to oversee and write the series scripts. Mari Takada ( Bakugan , Monster Strike the Animation ) designed the characters, and Ryūnosuke Kasai ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Fluffy Paradise , Love After World Domination ) composed the music.

Touken Ranbu Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji is the first of 15 non-musical stage plays based on the Touken Ranbu Online game (thus far). The play follows Fudō Yukimitsu, the (anthropomorphized) sword that real-life legendary leader Oda Nobunaga received from his attendant Mori Ranmaru.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021. Johren shut down the game's English and Chinese versions last August.

An anime of Sanrio 's Wanpaku! Touken Ranbu project was also announced in January. The Touken Ranbu: Tsuki no Tsurugi Enishi no Kiri no wa kabuki stage play will have screenings in Japanese theaters starting on April 5.

Sources: Touken Ranbu Dо̄den -Chikashi Samuraira Umonora- anime's website, Comic Natalie