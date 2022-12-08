Touken Ranbu Game Gets Kabuki Stage Play Next July

Onoe Matsuya II stars, co-directs play

DMM Games and Nitroplus announced on Thursday that their Touken Ranbu game is inspiring a traditional kabuki stage play adaptation that will run at the Shinbashi Enbujo theater in Tokyo in July 2023. The play will star kabuki actor Onoe Matsuya II (seen below), who is co-directing the play with Onoe Kikunojō. Ryo Matsuoka is penning the script.

The kabuki play will also star Ukon Onoe II, Nakamura Takanosuke, Nakamura Kangyoku, and Nakamura Baigyoku IV.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie