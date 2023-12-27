Touken Ranbu Kabuki Stage Play Gets Theater Screenings in Japan on April 5

Touken Ranbu: Tsuki no Tsurugi Enishi no Kiri no wa kabuki play ran from July 2-27 in Tokyo

The official Twitter account for the Touken Ranbu: Tsuki no Tsurugi Enishi no Kiri no wa kabuki stage play, the adaptation of DMM Games and Nitroplus ' Touken Ranbu game, started streaming on Sunday the trailer for the "Cinema Kabuki" theater screening. The trailer reveals the kabuki stage play's April 5 screening in Japanese theaters.

Image via Cinema Kabuki's website © NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC／新作歌舞伎『刀剣乱舞』製作委員会

The theater screenings of Touken Ranbu: Tsuki no Tsurugi Enishi no Kiri no wa kabuki stage play will be held at Togeki theater and Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema in Tokyo, and in other theaters across Japan. Tickets will go on sale on January 5.

The stage play's theater screening was first announced on August 21. It will screen a revised version of the stage play's performance from July.

The stage play ran from July 2-27 at the Shinbashi Enbujo theater in Tokyo. Kabuki actor Onoe Matsuya II, who starred in the play, also co-directed the play with Onoe Kikunojō. Ryō Matsuoka penned the script.

The play's cast includes:

Onoe Matsuya II as Mikazuki Munechika

Ukon Onoe II as Kogitsunemaru

Ichikawa Shun'en II as Kogarasumaru

Nakamura Takanosuke as Doudanuki Masakuni

Kichitarō Kamimura as Hizamaru

Nakamura Kangyoku as Higekiri

Nakamura Baigyoku IV as Matsunaga Danjō

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021. Johren shut down the game's English and Chinese versions on August 21.