Touken Ranbu Game's English, Chinese Versions Shut Down on August 21

Johren launched English version in 2021

©2015 EXNOA LLC/NITRO PLUS

Game platform Johren's English and Chinese versions ofandgame announced within the game on Tuesday that the game's English and Chinese versions will shut down on August 21.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Source: Touken Ranbu smartphone game