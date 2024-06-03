Netflix Streams Hajime no Ippo Anime in U.S.

© VAP.

Hajime no Ippo

has added the anime adaptation of'smanga in the United States. The service is streaming all 75 episodes of the first television anime in Japanese with English subtitles and with the original English. The extra 76th episode is also streaming only in Japanese with English subtitles.

The company describes the series:

Rescued from bullies by professional boxer Mamoru Takamura, young Ippo Makunouchi takes up boxing to pursue what it means to be strong.

The television anime adaptation of Morikawa's manga debuted in 2000, followed by the Hajime no Ippo: New Challenger sequel in 2009 and the Hajime no Ippo Rising sequel in 2013. The series also inspired the Hajime no Ippo - Champion Road special and the Hajime no Ippo - Mashiba vs. Kimura original video anime in 2003. Geneon Entertainment released the first television anime season on DVD under the name Fighting Spirit in North America before the company ceased operations in 2007.

Discotek licensed the first anime and is releasing the series on Blu-ray Disc. Crunchyroll is streaming the original anime adaptation and Hajime no Ippo Rising . Crunchyroll is also streaming the OVA and 76th episode. Neither the OVA nor the anime's 76th episode had been previously available in the U.S. and Canada until Crunchyroll added them. The 76th episode originally premiered on the final DVD for the original television anime series.

Morikawa launched Hajime no Ippo in 1989, and the series is his only manga. The series commemorated over 100 million copies in circulation in July 2023.

Kodansha started releasing the manga digitally in 2021. The manga's 140th compiled book volume shipped on February 16.

The manga inspired its first stage play adaptation in 2020.

Source: Netflix via @WTK