Crunchyroll Adds Hajime no Ippo, Love Hina Again, Fatal Fury Anime, ROOM CAMP's Special Episode

Crunchyroll announced that it is adding the Hajime no Ippo : The Fighting anime, the Hajime no Ippo - Champion Road television special, the Love Hina Again original video anime ( OVA ), the Fatal Fury OVAs, and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture . The service has also added "Saunas and Grub and Three-Wheeler Bikes," the ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff's special episode.

The ROOM CAMP spinoff's episode is streaming for Crunchyroll 's members in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The episode will be accessible for free on the service on March 4.

The episode features Wataru Shima, Rin's father who makes his anime debut in the episode.

Jin Tanaka , the writer for the main Laid-Back Camp anime, penned the episode's script. Yoshiaki Kyougoku , the director for Laid-Back Camp directed and storyboarded the episode. Mutsumi Sasaki , the character designer and chief animation director for both Laid-Back Camp and ROOM CAMP , is the episode's chief animation director.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the Hajime no Ippo anime and Hajime no Ippo - Champion Road television special on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. EST in the United States and Canada. The company describes the series:

Ippo Makunouchi's gentle spirit and lack of confidence make him an easy target for the bullies at his high school. Rescued from a beating by Takamura, a professional boxer, Ippo aspires to learn the art of boxing, and attempts to join the Kamogawa Boxing Club. But, to find his fighter's spirit, Ippo must first spar with Miyata, an extraordinarily talented and skilled boxer. Can Ippo even survive the first round?!

Discotek licensed the series and is releasing it on Blu-ray Disc.

George Morikawa 's Hajime no Ippo boxing manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2000, followed by the Hajime no Ippo: New Challenger sequel in 2009 and the Hajime no Ippo Rising sequel in 2013. The series also inspired the Hajime no Ippo - Champion Road special and the Hajime no Ippo - Mashiba vs. Kimura original video anime in 2003. Geneon Entertainment released the first television anime season on DVD in North America before the company ceased operations in 2007.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the three-episode 2002 Love Hina Again OVA on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. EST in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company describes the OVA :

Keitaro and Naru have begun college life at Tokyo University! After a long period of studying, bizarre happenings, random trips, and misunderstanding upon misunderstanding, their dream has finally come true! However, their feelings for each other are still a little… muddled. And just when Naru decides to get things out in the open once and for all, Keitaro disappears on an archaeological dig! With Naru's old flame Seta! And as if that's not enough to cause trouble at the Hinata Apartments, a new manager has been selected to run the place during Keitaro's absence. Kanako, Keitaro's sister, has a lot of ideas about how things should be done and begins making changes. But while Keitaro was laid back and easy going, Kanako believes in rules and discipline. Will anyone survive Hinata Boot Camp?

Discotek licensed the OVA . RetroCrush is also streaming the anime.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki returned from the television series to direct the anime at Xebec . Kurou Hazuki also returned to handle series composition and the scenario. Akitoshi Maeda , who designed cover art for various Love Hina anime, designed the characters, and Shinkichi Mitsumune ( FLCL , Revolutionary Girl Utena ) composed the music.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the Fatal Fury OVAs and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture on Wednesday at 7:00pm EST in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company describes the OVAs:

Ten years ago, Terry and Andy Bogard swore over their father's grave to get revenge upon Geese Howard, the man responsible for their father's death. Having witnessed the murder with their own eyes, they know not even the police can help them as Geese's power is too devastating. When they return to Southtown, they'll have to deal with assassination attempts, the loss of loved ones, and the final decision of their master as to who will learn the ultimate technique, the Senpuken! Even if they manage to defeat Geese, they'll have to contend with his half-brother, Wolfgang Krauser, who is said to be even more powerful than the man who killed their father.

Crunchyroll describes the movie:

A chance encounter with a mysterious girl named Sulia sets Terry Bogard in a race to prevent the reincarnation of a god! Sulia's brother Laocorn is out to collect the six shards of the Armor of Mars, which would grant him untold power if it were completed. The artifact belonged to their ancestor, Gaudeamus, said to be the man who finally stopped Alexander the Great's conquest, but was killed himself soon after. With the power of the armor, Laocorn could turn back the tides of history and take revenge, conquering all that stands in his way. Already possessing three pieces of the armor, Sulia's brother is way ahead of Terry, and what's more, he'll have to go through Laocorn's minions, each powerful in their own right! Will he be able to defeat Laocorn and stop the rebirth of the god of war?

SNK 's Fatal Fury (Garō Densetsu) fighting game franchise inspired two television specials — Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf and Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle — and a film. Viz Media released the two television specials on one Fatal Fury - Double Impact DVD in 2001. Discotek licensed Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture and Fatal Fury specials. RetroCrush is also streaming Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture .

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2)