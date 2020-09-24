RetroCrush Adds Allison & Lillia, Requiem from the Darkness Anime, Saint Seiya Films

Digital Media Rights revealed on Monday that it has licensed 11 new anime titles for its RetroCrush streaming service. The company also announced the release dates for the anime titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in October.

The titles will launch on consecutive Fridays in October:

The Allison & Lillia anime, The Galaxy Railways: A Letter from the Abandoned Planet OVA , and the Saint Seiya anime films will stream in Japanese with English subtitles. The Requiem from the Darkness anime will stream in English. The Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms , Champion Joe : The Movie, Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture , and Ringing Bell anime films will stream in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

The company lists that Allison & Lillia , Champion Joe : The Movie, Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture , and the Saint Seiya films are exclusive licenses.

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March with 12 titles, added eight anime titles in June, premiered 10 anime titles in July, added seven titles in August, and debuted six titles in September. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service on July 23.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Source: Email correspondence