Digital Media Rights' RetroCrush Anime Streaming Service Launches With Classic Anime Titles

Digital Media Rights, the parent company of the AsianCrush and Midnight Pulp streaming services, has confirmed with ANN that it has launched a new anime streaming service called RetroCrush.

The service is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others. The launch lineup includes:

The service will also add the following works at a later date:

RetroCrush also has a YouTube channel where it publishes clips from various anime series.

Digital Media Rights' AsianCrush service also streams anime alongside Asian live-action films and television series in North America. The company's Midnight Pulp service also streams anime alongside horror and thriller content in North America. Both services are available online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV , Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast. Both services are available for free with ads, and offer subscriptions without ads. The two services started streaming Studio Pierrot 's Creamy Mami magical girl television anime series in the United States and Canada in March 2019.

Source: Email correspondence