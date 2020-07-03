RetroCrush Adds 10 Anime Titles to Service

Digital Media Rights revealed on Thursday that it has licensed 10 new anime titles for its RetroCrush streaming service. The titles One-Million Year Trip: Bander Book , Bagi, the Monster of Mighty Nature , Ambassador Magma , Hakugei: Legend of the Moby Dick , Voltes V , Shin Getter Robo , ItaKiss , Project A-Ko 2: Plot of the Daitokuji Financial Group , Project A-ko 3: Cinderella Rhapsody , and Project A-Ko 4: Final are new additions to the roster of recent licenses the company acquired.

The company also announced the release dates for the anime titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in July.

The titles will release on consecutive Fridays in July:

One-Million Year Trip: Bander Book - July 3

- July 3 Bagi, the Monster of Mighty Nature - July 3

- July 3 Ambassador Magma - July 10

- July 10 Hakugei: Legend of the Moby Dick - July 10

- July 10 Voltes V - July 17

- July 17 Shin Getter Robo - July 17

- July 17 ItaKiss - July 24

- July 24 Project A-Ko 2: Plot of the Daitokuji Financial Group - July 31

- July 31 Project A-ko 3: Cinderella Rhapsody - July 31

- July 31 Project A-Ko 4: Final - July 31

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March with 12 titles, and added eight anime titles in June.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Source: Email correspondence