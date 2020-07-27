RetroCrush Also Launches as Linear Streaming Service

Digital Media Rights (DMR) announced on Thursday that it has launched a free ad-supported television (FAST) version of its RetroCrush streaming service. In addition to RetroCrush , the company launched its Midnight Pulp and Cinehouse channels in the FAST format on the STIRR streaming service.

The RetroCrush channel on STIRR is currently streaming the Memories , Appleseed , and Lupin III: The Legend of the Gold of Babylon anime films.

DMR launched AsianCrush , Cocoro , KMTV, Midnight Pulp , and YuyuTV channels as its first linear FAST channels through the Samsung TV Plus platform earlier this year.

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March with 12 titles, and added eight anime titles in June. RetroCrush is adding 10 new anime titles in July.

DMR stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

