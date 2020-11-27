RetroCrush Adds Ramen Fighter Miki, Little Prince, Love Hina Again, More Anime

Digital Rights Media announced on Thursday the new titles and release dates for the anime titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in December.

The titles will launch on consecutive Fridays in December:

All the shows will be available with English subtitles and an English dub, but the English subtitled version of the Astro Boy anime will launch in early 2021. RetroCrush had originally announced in May that it would stream the anime at a later date.

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March with 12 titles, and has since added over 50 more titles to the service. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service on July 23.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Source: Email correspondence