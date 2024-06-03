Live-Action Sensei's Pious Lie Film Streams 1st 4 Minutes

Film premieres in Japan on July 5

Shochiku started streaming the first four minutes of the live-action film adaptation of Akane Torikai 's Sensei's Pious Lie ( Sensei no Shiroi Uso ) manga on Thursday. The clip begins with Misuzu's thoughts on the unequal gender dynamics between men and women, which is interrupted by her friend Minako and Minako's fiancé Masami arriving at the izakaya to drink with her. After telling Misuzu that she should make some effort to look better to attract men, Minako tells Misuzu that she is getting married to Masami, with Misuzu congratulating the new couple. The scene changes as Misuzu continues her earlier monologue as a new school day begins.

Image via Sensei's Pious Lie Twitter account ©2024「先生の白い嘘」製作委員会 ©鳥飼茜／講談社

The film will premiere in Japan on July 5.

Nao Honda ( My Broken Mariko , Haruka no Sue ) stars as the high school teacher Misuzu Hara.

HiHi Jets member Sōya Igari plays Yuki Niizuma, a student in Misuzu Hara's class. Ayaka Miyoshi plays Minako Fuchino, Misuzu's best friend and complete opposite. Shunsuke Kazama will play Masami Hayato, Minako's fiancé.

Other cast members include Momoko Tanabe , Sora Inoue , Yuka Itaya , Bengal, Ryōko Kobayashi , Reiko Mori, and Motohiro Yoshida.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Misuzu Hara is a quiet, reserved 24-year-old high school teacher whose world turned upside down after her friend's fiancé rapes her. Her attempt to connect with one of her students, himself a victim of sexual trauma, results in an unlikely romance, and the repercussions of these events affect everyone around them in often unpredictable ways.

Kôichirô Miki ( Yowamushi Pedal ) is directing the film with a screenplay by Naoko Adachi. Sensei's Pious Lie is the first work that Miki personally aspired to adapt, and he has been developing the project for seven years.

In addition, the film will play in a new "three-screen" format in two theaters in Tokyo and Kumamoto. The ultra wide format can run different footage on each screen, such as additional sequences that are not part of the main story.

Torikai launched the manga series in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2013. Kodansha shipped the eighth and final compiled book volume in October 2017. Kodansha USA shipped the fourth and final omnibus volume in English in October 2022.