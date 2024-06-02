Mizuho Kusanagi: Yona of the Dawn Manga is in its Final Arc

Manga launched in 2009, inspired TV anime in 2014

Image via Amazon © Mizuho Kusanagi, Hakusensha, Viz Media

Manga creatorconfirmed on X (formerly) on Saturday that her) manga is in its final arc.

Kusanagi referenced the final arc alongside the news that the manga won an award in the Long Seller Comics Division for the Rakuten Kobo e-Book Award 2024.

Kusanagi — the creator of Mugen Spiral , Game X Rush , and NG Life — launched the Yona of the Dawn manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2009. The 44th compiled book volume will ship in Japan on June 20.

Viz Media licensed the manga and describes the first volume:

A red-haired princess loses her family and her kingdom… Now she must rise and fight for her throne! Princess Yona lives an ideal life as the only princess of her kingdom. Doted on by her father, the king, and protected by her faithful guard Hak, she cherishes the time spent with the man she loves, Su-won. But everything changes on her 16th birthday when tragedy strikes her family! Yona reels from the shock of witnessing a loved one's murder and having to fight for her life. With Hak's help, she flees the palace and struggles to survive while evading her enemy's forces. But where will this displaced princess go when all the paths before her are uncertain?

Viz Media will release the 42nd volume in English on September 3.

The manga inspired a 24-episode television anime in 2014, and three original anime DVDs in 2015 and 2016. Funimation released the television anime on home video.

The manga's first stage play ran in March 2016. Another stage play ran in November 2018 in Tokyo. A third stage play ran in Tokyo in November 2019. A musical stage play will run in Tokyo in July.