Solo Leveling: ARISE Brings Jin-woo Sung to Fortnite

Jin-woo Sung, Hea-in Cha, and Igris are available in Fortnite

Image via Fortnite's X/Twitter account © DUBU(REDICE STUDIO), Chugong, h-goon 2018/ D&C Media, Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble Neo Inc.

Netmarble , a Korean gaming publisher, has officially launched a global crossover between its hit action RPG Solo Leveling : ARISE and Epic Games ' Fortnite, bringing characters from the Solo Leveling universe into one of the world's biggest battle royale platforms.

The collaboration runs through March 2 and introduces playable skins based on key characters, including protagonist Jin-woo Sung, hunter Hae-in Cha, and shadow commander Igris, along with themed outfits, accessories, and emotes. Players can now experience the Solo Leveling : ARISE aesthetic directly inside Fortnite's island.

Solo Leveling , based on the web novel of the same name, follows the journey of Jin-woo Sung, a weak hunter who gains mysterious powers and transforms into the strongest hunter. The webtoon adaptation has already been a massive success internationally, spawning games and an anime series.

The first season of the anime debuted in Japan in January 2024. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime in the same month.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of the second season, screened in Japan in November to December 2024. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- in December 2024 in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

The second season debuted in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the second season and also streamed an English dub.

The webtoon adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by the late artist DUBU (REDICE Studio), launched on WEBTOON in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa version and original novel series in English in print, and several services including Tapas release the web novel and webtoon digitally.

The Solo Leveling : Arise role-playing game launched for Android, iOS, and Windows in May 2024. Netmarble 's Solo Leveling : ARISE OVERDRIVE game launched on November 17 for PC via Steam and Xbox PC. The game will launch for Xbox Series X|S (as well as Xbox Cloud) in 2026.

The mobile game has surpassed 60 million users worldwide in under a year since launch and won Korea's top game honor at the 2024 Korea Game Awards.

Source: Economic Review (Sang-joon Park)