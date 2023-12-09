Crunchyroll Reveals January 6 Debut, English Dub Cast for Solo Leveling Anime

Crunchyroll revealed on Sunday that it will stream the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling manhwa starting on January 6 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime will also debut in Japan on January 6. Aniplex is streaming a new trailer that reveals and previews krage 's ending theme song "request."

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Crunchyroll also revealed the English dub cast for the anime, and stated it will also dub the anime into other languages as well.

The English dub cast includes:

Caitlin Glass is the ADR Director for the English dub.

The Japanese cast includes:

(The Korean character names above are written familiy name first, while the Japanese names are written family name last.)

© Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll

It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the "gates"—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals "hunters." Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as "the weakest hunter of all mankind." One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't.

announced the series' anime adaptation at itsindustry panel in July 2022.describes the story:

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) is directing the anime series at A-1 Pictures , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is the head writer. Tomoko Sudo ( Alice in Borderland , Fragtime ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Blue Exorcist , Kill la Kill , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

BTS sibling idol group TOMORROW X TOGETHER and composer Hiroyuki Sawano (SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]) will perform the opening theme song "LEveL."

The manhwa adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on Webtoon services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa and original novel series in English. Kadokawa publishes the manhwa in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

The manhwa is also inspiring a Korean live-action adaptation.

Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine, Liam Dempsey)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.