Tokyo Skytree Tower Closes for 2 Days During Madoka Magica Event After Elevator Mishap

Malfunction left 20 trapped in elevator & around 1,200 stranded on observation decks for hours

An elevator malfunction occurred in the Tokyo Skytree tower on Sunday, leaving 20 trapped in an elevator for almost six hours, and around 1,200 stranded above on the observation decks for almost three hours. The elevator made an emergency stop around 30 meters (about 100 feet) from the ground floor. Emergency services were called around 8:20 p.m. (6:20 a.m. EST). All 20 people in the stuck elevator were evacuated safely and without physical injuries by 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

Image via x.com ©TOKYO-SKYTREE

The incident occurred during the Tokyo Skytree 's event campaign with Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising . (The exhibit would have run simultaneously with the film's planned opening this month, but the film was delayed.)

Following the incident, Tokyo Skytree 's staff stated that the tower will be closed until Wednesday for a full inspection of the elevators. Guests with ticket reservations can get refunds for their tickets.

The tower's Madoka Magica collaboration launched on January 8 and will run until April 6. The collaborations includes special screenings of Madoka Magica footage on the Floor 350 observation deck, a Madoka Magica photo service on the Floor 445 Observation Galleria, Madoka Magica displays on the Floor 445 and Floor 450 Observation Galleria, a special light-up sequence of the tower itself, limited-time Madoka Magica menu items at the Floor 340 café, collaboration merchandise at the Floor 345 Skytree Shop, and a meet-and-greet with the Skytree mascot Sorakara-chan dressed as the character Madoka Kaname.

Image via prtimes.jp ©Magica Quartet/Aniplex,Madoka Project ©TOKYO-SKYTREE

Along with the Puella Magi Madoka Magica collaboration, the Tokyo Skytree has collaborated with Attack on Titan in 2017, the Macross franchise in 2018, Final Fantasy Remake in 2022, My Hero Academia in 2024, and numerous other anime, manga, and games. The shopping facility at the base of the Skytree has hosted several collaboration cafés including Mary and The Witch's Flower in 2017 and Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card in 2018.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion opened in October 2013 and is the sequel film to the popular Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime series. A followup film, Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising , has been in production but has seen several release delays. As of press time, the staff has not announced a new specific opening date for the film.