Final Fantasy VII Remake Game's Event-Only Tokyo Skytree Video Streamed for Limited Time

Video was exclusively shown on tower's observation deck until it closed due to COVID-19

The Tokyo Skytree tower streamed its exclusive original collaboration video with Square Enix titled "SKYTREE in MIDGAR FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE" on Wednesday.

The video will be available on the Tokyo Skytree's official YouTube channel until June 1. It first debuted at Tokyo Skytree's observation deck, over a panoramic view of Tokyo's actual cityscape, for a special collaboration event on February 6. However, the tower closed on March 1 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Square Enix released the game on April 10. The game had more than 3.5 million physical shipments and digital sales worldwide in the first three days of its release. The game is a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. Square Enix shipped the game "far earlier than usual" to Europe and Australia, but digital copies of the game still launched on April 10 as planned. Measures such as retailer closings related to COVID-19 impacted delivery dates.

Tetsuya Nomura returned to the remake game as its director after serving as the character designer for the original game, and Kazushige Nojima returned to write the scenario. Square Enix stated in a Japanese news post for the game in May 2019, "production is underway on the work as multiple parts."

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web