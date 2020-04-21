Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Ships 3.5 Million Copies in 3 Days

1 million physical, digital copies in Japan alone

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that its Final Fantasy VII Remake game received a total of more than 3.5 million physical shipments and digital sales worldwide in the first three days of its release. Famitsu reported that the game's physical shipments and digital sales surpassed 1 million copies in Japan during that period.

Square Enix delayed the PlayStation 4 game from March 3 to April 10. The game is a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. Square Enix shipped the game "far earlier than usual" to Europe and Australia, but digital copies of the game still launched on April 10 as planned. Measures such as retailer closings related to COVID-19 impacted delivery dates.

The game has Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and 1st Class Editions. The Deluxe Edition contains an art book, a mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Cactuar. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital art book, a digital mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Carbuncle and Cactuar. The 1st Class Edition includes all the content from the Deluxe Edition, a DLC Materia for Carbuncle, as well as a Play Arts Kai figure named "Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona." People who pre-ordered the game received a DLC Materia for Chocobo Chick. Digital pre-orders also included a theme for the PS4 menu.

Tetsuya Nomura returned to the remake game as its director after serving as the character designer for the original game, and Kazushige Nojima returned to write the scenario. Square Enix stated in a Japanese news post for the game in May, "production is underway on the work as multiple parts."

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.

Sources: Square Enix, Famitsu.com via Gematsu