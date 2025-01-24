My Hero Academia Collaborates With Japan's Tallest Building

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Tokyo Skytree announced a collaboration with the popular anime series My Hero Academia on December 12. The collaboration event is called “Float as the Skytree! Hero Training in the sky! My Hero Academia x Tokyo Skytree .” According to the Tokyo Skytree 's website, the collaboration began on January 8 and will continue until April 8.

The collaboration includes special five-minute screenings of My Hero Academia on the Floor 350 observation deck, a My Hero Academia photo service on the Floor 445 Observation Galleria, special light-up of the Skytree, limited time My Hero Academia menu items at the Floor 350 café, collaboration merchandise at the Floor 345 Skytree Shop, and a meet and greet with the Skytree mascot, Sorakara-chan, as My Hero Academia character All Might.

The special five-minute screenings of My Hero Academia air every 45 minutes in the evenings. The airtimes vary every month during the event period. The schedule is available on Skytree's website. The photo service costs 1,700 yen (about US$10.92) and fans have a choice of 12 My Hero Academia characters they can pose with. The characters are Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, All Might, Hawks, Eijiro Kirishima, Shota Aizwa, Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, and Himiko Toga.

The café menu items include curry, a parfait, and drinks based on Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, All Might, and Hawks. Prices range from 1,100 yen to 1,760 yen (About US$7.06 to US$11.30). The collaboration merchandise includes clear files, acrylic stands, pin badges, trading photo cards, trading stickers, canvas boards, trading acrylic key chains, trading star pin badges, hand pouches, flat cases, cookies, Ramune candies, and French fries. Prices range from 440 to 7,260 yen (about US$2.83 to US$46.62) and purchases over 3,000 yen (about US$19.26) come with an original My Hero Academia x Tokyo Skytree bag.

The My Hero Academia Tokyo Skytree special light-up runs every Saturday night. The start time varies between months but runs until 12:00 a.m. midnight. The light-up will rotate between Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, All Might, and Hawks themed colors every two-and-a-half minutes. The Sorakara-chan All Might meet and greet will take place on the Floor 350 observation deck at 10:30, 1:30, 3:00, and 4:00 until January 31 and at 10:30, 1:30, 3:00, and 4:30 between February 1 to April 8.

The Tokyo Skytree is offering special tickets for the My Hero Academia collaboration. During the event period, the special tickets come with one of six special bromide illustrations. The illustrations feature Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, All Might, and Hawks. Tickets include admissions to the observation deck and Observation Galleria. Tickets are available through the 7-Eleven ticket service Seven Ticket and cost 3,500, 2,350, and 1,450 yen (about US$22.47, 15.09, and 9.31 respectively) for adults, children between 11-17 years old, and children between 6-11 years old, respectively, on weekdays. Weekend ticket prices are 3,800, 2,550, and 1,550 yen (about US$24.40, 16.37, and 9.95, respectively).

Along with the My Hero Academia collaboration, the Tokyo Skytree has collaborated with Attack on Titan in 2017, the Macross franchise in 2018, and Final Fantasy Remake in 2022. The shopping facility at the base of the Skytree has hosted several collaboration cafés including Mary and The Witch's Flower in 2017 and Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card in 2018.