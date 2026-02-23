The Sado Life of Rosé the Witch Manga Gets TV Anime

Reverse-isekai story about fantasy world witch starting new life in Japan's Sado Island

The April issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine announced on Tuesday that Ominaeshi 's The Sado Life of Rosé the Witch ( Mahōtsukai Rosé no Sado Life ) manga is inspiring a television anime. Ominaeshi shared an illustration celebrating the announcement.

Image via Ominaeshi's X/Twitter © Ominaeshi

Image via Amazon © Ominaeshi, Houbunsha

The manga centers on Rosé Staria, a witch and outcast in her world for her black hair. Tired of it all, she decides to use her powers to move to another world, and arrives in modern-day Japan, in the island of Sado. Immediately attacked by a crested ibis bird on her arrival, she is saved by Sana, a local girl, who invites Rosé to live with her as she gets acclimated to her new life.

Ominaeshi launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward in August 2022. Houbunsha released the manga's fifth compiled book volume in July 2025, and will release the sixth volume on March 12.

The Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taisho Awards nominated the series for an award in the Comics category in 2024.

