Pornographer Series' Maki Marukido Launches New Manga on March 25

Marukido to launch PAX Kōfuku Kanri Kyoku manga

The April issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Wednesday that Maki Marukido will launch a new manga titled PAX Kōfuku Kanri Kyoku (PAX Happiness Management Bureau) in the magazine's next issue on March 25.

Image via Afternoon's website © Kodansha

The manga is set in future Japan, where companies are managed by a system that educates people about happiness, under the National Happiness Management Act, also called the "PAX System." An employee from the ward office named Momochi is ordered to transfer to the Special Response Unit of the Happiness Management Bureau's cabinet office, where he encounters an incident surrounding the new system.

Image via Amazon ©Maki Marukido, Shodensha

Marukido published the Pornographer boys' love manga (image right) in Shodensha 's on BLUE magazine in 2016, and it has one compiled book volume. Marukido also published a spinoff manga in on BLUE in 2016 titled Indigo no Kibun ( Mood Indigo ), and a sequel manga titled Zoku Pornographer Playback . The manga also has one compiled book volume. The manga inspired a television series adaptation that premiered on Fuji TV 's FOD ( Fuji TV On Demand ) streaming service in July 2018, and a second series adapting the Mood Indigo past arc premiered in March 2019. Zoku Pornographer Playback inspired a live-action film that opened in February 2021.

Digital manga publisher futekiya is publishing all three of those manga in English, along with Marukido's Me wo Tojite mo Hikari wa Mieru yo manga.

Marukido launched the The End of the World, With You ( Bokura no Micro na Shūmatsu ) manga in on BLUE magazine in February 2020, and ended it in December 2021. Shodensha published the manga's two compiled book volumes simultaneously in February 2022. The manga inspired a live-action television series that debuted in 2023.