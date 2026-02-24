Gift-o'-Animation Founder Satoshi Mori Dies

Animation studio Kinema Citrus announced on Tuesday that the Gift-o'-Animation studio's founder and former president Satoshi Mori has died on February 20 after battling an illness for some time. Mori's family also posted an announcement of his death on Tuesday, and thanked all those who have supported Mori.

Gift-o'-Animation

Mori foundedin 2015 and served as its first president. He had produced several anime from theseries including two seasons of, theand(which debuted in January and July of last year, respectively), two seasons of, and three seasons of

Mori also directed the two seasons of Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress , and is the chief director for the three seasons of Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress . Mori directed episodes of Made in Abyss , Scorching Ping Pong Girls , and the first anime season of The Rising of The Shield Hero (where he is also the animation director for numerous episodes). Mori was the mechanical animation director of the Eureka Seven - good night, sleep tight, young lovers film and episodes of Star Driver , and an episode of Sacred Seven . Mori was also the animation director for an episode of Mobile Suit Gundam UC .





