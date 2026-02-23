Watch All Evangelion Episodes in Just 25 Minutes on Period-Correct CRT TVs

Eva fans were greeted with a surprise during the " Evangelion :30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion " festival this past weekend: all 26 episodes of Neon Genesis Evangelion playing nonstop, simultaneously on 26 TVs — each of them blocky and cathode ray tube, as ('90s) Sony intended.

The display was part of the festival's retrospective of the Evangelion franchise . Each episode aired on its own CRT TV, and each TV was synchronized to start and end each episode simultaneously. Here's half of them:

Courtesy of Flag Pictures ©カラー ©カラー／Project Eva. ©カラー／ EVA製作委員会

Sadly, the CRT TVs were spread out across the width of the Yokohama Arena, making it difficult to watch the full series at once, once the crowds shuffled in.

Festival Issues Statement on Prohibited Conduct and Enforcement

Meanwhile, the festival organizers issued a warning on prohibited conduct and enforcement, following leaks of the Stage Area performances, notably the new Evangelion anime short, on social media. The first statement on Sunday (the festival's second day) stated, “At “ EVANGELION :30+；” “STAGE AREA” performances, unauthorized photography and recording are strictly prohibited. […] Reposting, sharing, or otherwise distributing such content without permission on social media or other platforms is also prohibited. Violators may be subject to legal liability.”

The organizers issued the another statement on Monday:

Prohibited Conduct and Enforcement Policy for the " EVANGELION :30+;" STAGE AREA Performances

We have confirmed unauthorized recording at " EVANGELION :30+;" STAGE AREA performances and the unauthorized reposting sharing of such content online.

These acts are strictly prohibited and may result in legal action.

As the organizer, we will review posts and take strict measures as necessary.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

EVANGELION :30+;

30th ANNIVERSARY OF EVANGELION Event management

As of press time, the second statement garnered over 1,600 reposts and 104 comments. A cursory look at the comments reveals a mixed opinion, though skewing against it. Many comments from both domestic and international fans wondered why the franchise could not make the stage shows, specifically the new short, widely available on streaming. Several other commenters even went as far as to suggest the short will not be available in the future and that pirating it would be the only method of watching it.

ANN reached out to the festival's representatives regarding the availability of the short. As of press time, they noted that the short will only be screened at the fan event and that no plans have been announced if it will see a wider release in the future.

While fans were not overly pleased with the festival's strict policy on the stage shows and new anime short, many fans have since turned their attention to the newly announced Evangelion series. Although details are limited, the general fan consensus appears positive.